Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 356 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in State Street by 42.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.12.

STT stock opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

