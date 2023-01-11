Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

