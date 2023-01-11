Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after buying an additional 1,209,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

