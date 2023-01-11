Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,378 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CPT opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $175.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

