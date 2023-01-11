Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 605,255 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

