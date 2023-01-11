Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in IDEX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 21.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 234,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IEX opened at $234.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.75.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

