Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.42. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $127.94 and a 12-month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,164,927 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

