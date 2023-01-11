Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

