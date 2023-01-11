Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $108.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $127.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.