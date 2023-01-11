Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 26 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,828.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,822.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,554.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,337.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

