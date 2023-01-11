Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 93,692 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,692 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

AES Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

