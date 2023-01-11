Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.14% of INmune Bio worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.96.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 7,076.59%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

