Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Black Knight by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,388,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,282,000 after acquiring an additional 297,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,399,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,282,000 after acquiring an additional 259,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

BKI opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $80.65.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

