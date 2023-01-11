Sepio Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,289,000 after buying an additional 2,445,882 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLKB opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

