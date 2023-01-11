Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.23.

Adobe Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.70 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $541.59. The firm has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.83 and a 200 day moving average of $349.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,033,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.