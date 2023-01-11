Sepio Capital LP Has $396,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

Hershey stock opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.01. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $191.00 and a twelve month high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,535 shares of company stock worth $9,603,233. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

