Sepio Capital LP Has $441,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $163.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

