Sepio Capital LP Has $814,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nordson by 103.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,822,000 after purchasing an additional 121,864 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nordson Price Performance

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $241.45 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $247.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

