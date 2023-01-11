Sepio Capital LP Invests $209,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.