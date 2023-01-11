Sepio Capital LP Invests $281,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

EDV stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $135.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

