Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.64.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.69.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.