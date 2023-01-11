Sepio Capital LP Purchases 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,220.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,992.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,898.26. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

