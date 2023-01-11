Sepio Capital LP Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

CSX stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

