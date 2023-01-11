Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

CDNS stock opened at $164.32 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

