Sepio Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $155.81. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.20.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

