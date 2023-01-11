Sepio Capital LP Sells 116 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AGCO by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.58. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

