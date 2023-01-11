Sepio Capital LP Sells 144 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after buying an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,897,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.