Sepio Capital LP Sells 147 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $77.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.