Sepio Capital LP Sells 22,128 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,128 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -231.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

