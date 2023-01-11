Sepio Capital LP Sells 32,911 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,911 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73.

