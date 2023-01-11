Sepio Capital LP Sells 3,727 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.8 %

HXL stock opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

