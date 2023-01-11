Sepio Capital LP Sells 4,350 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $374.64 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $626.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

