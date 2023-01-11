Sepio Capital LP Sells 558 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

