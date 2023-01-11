Sepio Capital LP Sells 664 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

