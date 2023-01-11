Sepio Capital LP Sells 8,005 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 184,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44.

