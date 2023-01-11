Sepio Capital LP Sells 9,006 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

