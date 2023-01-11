Sepio Capital LP Sells 97 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of HEICO by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $703,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

HEICO Trading Up 1.1 %

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEI opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

