Sepio Capital LP Sells 988 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $139.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

