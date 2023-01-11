Sepio Capital LP Takes $93,000 Position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,375,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $14.27.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

