Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

