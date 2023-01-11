ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $420.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $525.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NOW. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.19.

NOW opened at $380.84 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 384.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2,393.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow



ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

