Sharon L. Miller Sells 5,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LW opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.