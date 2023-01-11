Sharon L. Miller Sells 5,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LW opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

