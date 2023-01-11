Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Credit Suisse Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.99) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.77) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.94) price objective on Shell in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.11) to GBX 2,900 ($35.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.39) price objective on Shell in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.91).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,376.50 ($28.95) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £166.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 507.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,356.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,267.62. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.15).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

