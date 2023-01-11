ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $250.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.89.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock opened at $199.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,652,804. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

