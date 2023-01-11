Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 351,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Shopify by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $119.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.