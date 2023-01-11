Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBNY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 157.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 4.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 13.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

