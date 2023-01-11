South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

SJI opened at $35.74 on Monday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,677,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,537,000 after purchasing an additional 298,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,081,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,341 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,763,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,939,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

