South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB) Receives $78.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of South Pacific Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Pacific Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,810 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 12,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 2,865.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 330,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

South Pacific Resources Price Performance

NYSE:SPB opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.41. South Pacific Resources has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.19 million. South Pacific Resources had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Analysts anticipate that South Pacific Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

South Pacific Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

South Pacific Resources Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

