Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,764.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.