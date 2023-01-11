Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUV. Bank of America dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

