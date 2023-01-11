Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUV. Bank of America dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines
In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.